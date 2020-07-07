Man charged with murdering man in Takoma Park area
Police said they were responding to call for assault
Takoma Park police have charged a man with murdering another man early Tuesday morning after they say an assault happened.
Eric Alton Andrews, 41, of Hyattsville, is charged with killing a man early Tuesday morning in the 8300 block of Flower Avenue, police said.
Police wrote in a press release that officers responded to a call for an assault around 12:20 a.m. and when they arrived, they found a man lying in the grass, unresponsive. First responders tried to save his life.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.
Police wrote that they focused on Andrews as a suspect through investigation, found him and arrested him. He has been charged with one count each of first- and second-degree murder, police said.
Police did not provide any other details about the circumstances surrounding the death or the murder charge.
No court record for Andrews was available as of 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said they will release the name of the victim after his family is contacted.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com