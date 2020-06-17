Man charged with murdering another man after argument
Attacked happened in Fairland area
Denzel Massamba Kasaka
Photo from Montgomery County police
Montgomery County police have charged a man from the Colesville area with stabbing to death another man on Sunday.
Denzel Massamba Kasaka, 22, of Twig Terrace, is charged with killing Jose Augusto Ruiz, 20, on Sunday, police wrote in a press release on Wednesday. Ruiz lived on Lisage Way in the Fairland area.
Police said that around 11:46 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the 13700 block of Avonshire Drive, where they found Ruiz suffering from cuts from a knife or other sharp object. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
Police said they found witnesses and surveillance video.
Police said Ruiz and Kasaka were in a car in a parking lot on Avonshire Drive and started to argue. When the confrontation turned physical, police said, Kasaka stabbed Ruiz.
It happened in the Fairland area, near the interchange of Columbia Pike and Briggs Chaney Road.
Kasaka has been charged with first-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in District Court on Aug. 14. Attorney information was not listed on Wednesday.
