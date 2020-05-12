Updated: Man charged with killing woman in White Oak
Two others were injured, police said
Biet Van Tran
Correction: This story was updated at 6:05 p.m. on May 12, 2020 to correct the victim’s age. Police previously gave the incorrect age.
A man has been charged with killing a 23-year-old woman in the White Oak area on Monday afternoon.
Biet Van Tran, 63, of White Oak, police said, killed the woman and injured two others during an attack Monday afternoon in the 900 block of Balmoral Drive, police wrote in a press release on Tuesday.
Police announced the arrest on Tuesday afternoon, but provided few details, including a possible motive, the circumstances, and the connection between Tran, the woman and the other two people.
Officer Rick Goodale, a police spokesman, said in an interview that there was “some kind of dispute” inside a home between Tran and the victims.
Tran assaulted a man, he said, and the man fled the house and called 911 at a neighbor’s home. Tran then attacked two women in the home, Goodale said.
Goodale said Tran and the victims are “acquaintances.” He didn’t think they were family members.
He did not have more details.
The three victims were not from Maryland and had been staying at the home for a few days, police said.
Police have said they got a call around 3:22 p.m. on Monday for the report of a possible stabbing in the 900 block of Balmoral Drive.
When police got to the scene, they found the two women and the man inside the home. The women, police said, had stab wounds, and the man’s injuries were related to an assault.
One of the women died at the scene from her injuries, police said. Police have not released her name, saying they are waiting to notify her family.
The other woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and the man was treated for his injuries at the scene by Fire & Rescue service members.
Police gave some details about the attack Monday evening and said a man was in custody, but did not give his name.
Police said they found Tran at the scene and arrested him.
He has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault. According to state court records, he is due to appear in Montgomery County District Court July 10. Attorney information was not available Tuesday afternoon.
