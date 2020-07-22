UPDATED: Man charged with killing father in Damascus area after argument
Police say he fled in vehicle, on foot before police arrested him in Cloverly area
This story was updated at 2:32 p.m. on July 22, 2020 to add information about Macklin Jimenez’s service with the Metropolitan Police Department
Montgomery County police have charged a man with killing his father in the Damascus area on Tuesday morning following an argument.
Police said Jesse Jimenez, 24, fatally shot his father, Macklin Jimenez, 46, on Tuesday before fleeing in his vehicle and on foot to the Cloverly area, where police arrested him.
Police wrote in a press release on Wednesday that Jesse Jimenez got into an argument with his mother and father in the basement of their home in Damascus.
Jesse’s sister then entered the conversation and all four people went into Jesse’s bedroom. Jesse Jimenez then took a handgun out of his pocket and shot his father.
Jimenez then drove away from the house.
Police said they responded to the call for a reported shooting around 10:57 a.m. When they got to the home on Gue Road, they found Macklin Jimenez dead from a gunshot wound.
Officers then watched for Jesse Jimenez’s vehicle, first seeing it around 11:13 a.m. in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Norbeck Road in the Spencerville area. Police said they tried to stop Jimenez, but he turned onto Twig Road and started running.
After a foot chase, police arrested Jimenez around 11:16 a.m. in the woods near the 14700 block of Good Hope Road in the Cloverly area.
Jimenez has been charged with first-degree murder and is scheduled for a bond review hearing in District Court Wednesday. Attorney information was not listed on Wednesday.
Macklin Jimenez was a 27-year veteran of the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. according to a press release from the department. He most recently worked in the Investigative Services Bureau.
“Macklin Jimenez’s tragic passing comes as a shock to our department, and our MPD family feels great sadness for this loss,” D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said in the press release.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdsamagazine.com