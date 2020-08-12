Man charged with illegally possessing handgun in Bethesda
Police said officer discovered gun during traffic stop
Montgomery County police charged a man on Tuesday with illegally having a handgun in Bethesda.
Jayson J. Carson, 28, of Montgomery Village, was stopped by an officer during a traffic stop near Westbard Avenue and Crown Street in Bethesda around 12:19 a.m. on Tuesday, police wrote in a press release on Wednesday.
Police said the officer who stopped Carson found out that he was driving on a suspended license and that the license plates on his car didn’t belong to the vehicle.
The officer searched the car and found an empty handgun and a loaded magazine in a bag under the driver’s seat, police said.
Police said they later determined that a previous criminal conviction prohibits Carson from having a firearm.
Carson was arrested and charged with firearm possession with a felony conviction, possession of a stolen regulated firearm and illegal possession of ammunition according to court records. He is due to appear in District Court on Sept. 25.
Attorney information was not listed Wednesday.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com