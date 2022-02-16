Man charged with grabbing woman, causing her to fall, during dispute outside school

File image

A man was charged with assault after grabbing his roommate’s arm during a dispute outside Holton-Arms School in Bethesda on Tuesday, police said.

Paul Key, 41, of Takoma Park, drove to the school on River Road on Tuesday morning to pick up a woman who lives with him, according to charging documents.

When Key arrived, he and the woman, who works at the school, argued over when he was supposed to pick her up, according to police.

Key got out of the car and it rolled forward since it was in drive, the woman told police. When she leaned into the car to try to put it in park, Key grabbed her left arm, charging documents say.

The woman fell backward onto the pavement, injuring her left knee and inner right ankle, according to police. She was taken to a hospital and treated for her injuries.

A security officer at Holton-Arms told police that he tried to intervene when he saw Key pulling the woman by the arm.

The security officer told police that Key got out of the driver’s side as the car rolled forward. The woman then got into the car to put it in park before Key got in and pushed her out of the car, the security officer told detectives.

An initial call to police reported that the woman might have been hit by the car, but surveillance footage indicated that she was not hit, charging documents say.

Following the confrontation, the school was placed on lockdown as police investigated.

Key was charged with second-degree assault. Court records indicate that his bond was set at $500. Attorney information was not listed Wednesday evening.

