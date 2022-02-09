Man charged with attempted murder following December shooting in Silver Spring

A man has been charged with attempted murder stemming from a shooting in Silver Spring in December, Montgomery County police said on Wednesday. No one was injured.

John Tomlinson, 29, saw an impaired driver hit his friend’s parked vehicle on Mayor Lane early on Dec. 13, police said in a press release.

After the friend got into a fight with the driver who hit the vehicle, Tomlinson ran down the street to get a handgun from another vehicle and went back to the scene, police said.

Tomlinson fired multiple rounds at the driver, hitting the vehicle, street signs and at least five businesses on Bonifant Street, according to police. The driver was not injured.

Police were called to the area of Thayer Avenue and Mayor Lane for a report of a shooting around 2:15 a.m. that day.

Undercover detectives saw Tomlinson leave Society Restaurant & Lounge in Silver Spring on Jan. 31, and followed him, police said. When he saw detectives follow him, he tried to flee, but was arrested, police said.

In his vehicle, officers found two firearms that had been reported stolen in Virginia, according to police.

Tomlinson has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, illegal possession of a firearm, firearm possession with a felony conviction, having a loaded handgun in a vehicle and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, according to police.

Police did not provide a hometown for Tomlinson, but court records indicate he lives in Silver Spring.

No attorney information was listed in court records as of Wednesday afternoon.

