Man charged with attempted murder after Rockville shooting

A man has been charged with attempted murder after Rockville police say he shot and injured another man in Rockville Town Center last week.

Najee Emani Hardy-Estwick, 23, got into a verbal dispute with a man around 1:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Gibbs Street on July 15, Rockville police said in a statement Wednesday. When the argument escalated to a physical fight, Hardy-Estwick shot the victim multiple times, police said.

Police did not provide an address for Hardy-Estwick, but court records listed his hometown as Germantown.

When officers got to the scene they found the victim had been shot three times, police said. He was taken to a hospital with injuries considered non-life threatening and is expected to recover.

Hardy-Estwick was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm, police said.

Court records indicated Hardy-Estwick was being held without bond. No attorney information was listed as of Wednesday.

