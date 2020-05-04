Man charged in Rockville fatal stabbing
Police say attack followed an argument in an apartment
Jaime Havier Lee
Photo from Montgomery County police
Montgomery County police have charged a man with fatally stabbing another man in Rockville on Saturday afternoon.
Jaime Havier Lee, 40, stabbed and killed 36-year-old Cornelius Lyon on Saturday, police said on Monday.
Police did not confirm where either Lee or Lyon lived.
Police wrote in a press release on Monday that just before 12:50 p.m. on Saturday Lee, Lyon and others were inside an apartment in the 700 block of Lenmore Avenue, which is near Frederick Avenue. After Lee and Lyon started arguing, Lee stabbed Lyon and everyone else left the apartment, police said.
Both Montgomery County and Rockville police officers went to the scene, and found Lyon dead in the 100 block of Frederick Avenue with cut and stab wounds.
Witnesses to the attack were also at the scene and gave police a description of Lee, police said.
Police said they found Lee while searching the area. Lee was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
Police did not explain in the press release why the argument was on Lenmore Avenue, but Lyon’s body was found on Frederick Avenue. A police spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.
Police first reported the stabbing on Saturday on Twitter, but gave no details about the identities of the attacker or the victim.
Lee has a preliminary hearing in Montgomery County District Court scheduled for June 26. Attorney information was not listed on Monday.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com