Man charged in connection with stabbing in Gaithersburg

A Gaithersburg police vehicle. Photo by Dan Schere

Gaithersburg police have charged a man in connection with a stabbing that occurred on state Route 355 Monday afternoon.

Dan Lane, a Gaithersburg police spokesman, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat on Tuesday that police had charged Ricky Stevens, 61, of Gaithersburg, with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Police posted on Twitter Monday that officers were investigating a stabbing that occurred just before 4:30 p.m. in the 18700 block of N. Frederick Avenue (Route 355). Police found a male victim suffering from lacerations and provided care until Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service crews arrived.

The area where the stabbing occurred is near the Spectrum Apartments and Spectrum Town Center retail development.

Stevens is being held without bond, according to Lane. No attorney information for Stevens was listed in court records as of Tuesday.

