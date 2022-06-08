Man charged in connection with shooting at Silver Spring transit center

The scene outside the Silver Spring Transit Center on May 14. A shooting that day injured a man. His injuries were considered non life-threatening. Photo by Steve Bohnel

A man has been charged in connection with a shooting that injured another man last month at the Paul S. Sarbanes Transit Center in downtown Silver Spring.

Jordan Jones, 24, of Silver Spring, has been charged with first-degree assault in connection with the May 14 shooting, Metro Transit police posted on Twitter Wednesday.

According to authorities, the victim was shot by another person after an altercation around 9 a.m. that day. The victim had injuries considered non-life threatening.

Jones and the victim did not know each other prior to their verbal altercation, transit police spokeswoman Sherri Ly wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat on Wednesday.

According to Transit police, Jones was found by transit police officers at the U Street Metro station in Washington, D.C., and taken into custody without incident. It was not clear on what day Jones was arrested.

Jones has been charged with multiple assault and weapons charges, according to court records. He is being held without bond.

Attorney information for Jones was not available as of Wednesday afternoon.

