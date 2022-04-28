Man arrested for attempted murder after shooting in Silver Spring

A Washington, D.C., man is being held without bond since his arrest this week for attempted first-degree murder after surveillance video allegedly showed him shooting someone near downtown Silver Spring, according to police.

Terrell Carr, 31, was arrested Monday, more than a month after the shooting, according to Montgomery County Circuit Court documents.

On March 20, Montgomery County police responded to a report of a shooting at 918 Silver Spring Ave. and found a trail of blood leading from the scene to a nearby parking garage.

Police reviewed surveillance video and saw two men chasing after another man and one shooting toward him, court documents say. Court documents do not say from where the video was obtained.

The victim was not identified in court documents but police wrote that he was a member of a gang in D.C. Court documents do not describe the severity of the victim’s injuries.

On April 6, the police department released a video showing two men running, and one firing at least four shots from a gun he was carrying.

On April 11, police received an anonymous tip identifying Carr and the other man, who is not being identified because he has not been charged in the case. The tip said the men allegedly are members of a rival gang in D.C., court documents say.

A warrant was issued April 11 for Terrell Carr’s arrest. On April 25, a Montgomery County Circuit Court judge ordered Carr to be held without bond.

Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com