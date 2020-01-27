 Man arrested after police say he stole SUV, assaulted officers
By Dan Schere
Montgomery County police arrested a Glenmont man Sunday after they say he stole an SUV and assaulted multiple officers.

Yeyson Alexis Salgado-Umana, 23, of the 2300 block of Glenmont Circle, was arrested Sunday after police say they chased him by vehicle and later on foot.

An officer saw a GMC Yukon at the intersection of Piney Branch Broad and Arliss Street in Silver Spring around 2:18 p.m., according to a police press release on Monday afternoon. Police said they tried to stop a Yukon that was stolen from Gaithersburg, but Salgado-Umana drove away.

They followed Salgado-Umana onto northbound New Hampshire Avenue, Southampton Drive and Beacon Road, where he hit and disabled a police cruiser, police said.

Police said they chased Salgado-Umana as he fled the scene and arrested him along the bed of the Northwest Branch of the Anacostia River, where they confirmed his identity. Police said he assaulted multiple officers while they tried to arrest him.

Montgomery Fire & Rescue took two officers to the hospital to be treated for injuries, police said. They were later released.

Salgado-Umana is charged with four counts each of assault and malicious destruction of property, one count of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and two counts of resisting arrest, according to Montgomery County court records.

He is due in court Feb. 21. No attorney information was listed Monday afternoon.
Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

