Man accused of stealing SUV in Silver Spring after assaulting owner
When he drove off, he hit a parked car, police say
Demarco J. Allen
Photo from Montgomery County Police Department
Montgomery County police arrested a man Monday after they say he assaulted a man in Silver Spring and stole his SUV.
Demarco J. Allen, 21, of Northeast Washington, D.C., entered a 58-year-old man’s Honda CRV while the engine was running, police said. The theft happened around 3:40 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of East Falkland Lane.
Allen assaulted the vehicle owner, then got in the Honda and drove off, hitting a parked car on East Falkland Lane, police said Tuesday.
Police said they later saw the Honda in the 1100 block of Bonifant Street in the downtown area. When Allen saw officers, he fled on foot.
Allen was arrested in the 8300 block of Georgia Avenue.
He is charged with carjacking, robbery, second-degree assault and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, according to state court records. He is due in County District Court on April 3.
Attorney information was not listed Tuesday evening.
