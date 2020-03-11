 Man accused of stealing SUV in Silver Spring after assaulting owner
  • .2020
  • .Man accused of stealing SUV in Silver Spring after assaulting owner

Man accused of stealing SUV in Silver Spring after assaulting owner

When he drove off, he hit a parked car, police say

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Allen mugshot

Demarco J. Allen

Photo from Montgomery County Police Department

Montgomery County police arrested a man Monday after they say he assaulted a man in Silver Spring and stole his SUV.

Demarco J. Allen, 21, of Northeast Washington, D.C., entered a 58-year-old man’s Honda CRV while the engine was running, police said. The theft happened around 3:40 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of East Falkland Lane.

Allen assaulted the vehicle owner, then got in the Honda and drove off, hitting a parked car on East Falkland Lane, police said Tuesday.

Police said they later saw the Honda in the 1100 block of Bonifant Street in the downtown area. When Allen saw officers, he fled on foot.

Allen was arrested in the 8300 block of Georgia Avenue.

He is charged with carjacking, robbery, second-degree assault and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, according to state court records. He is due in County District Court on April 3.

Attorney information was not listed Tuesday evening.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Untitled design (39)

Council frustrated as police pursue school resource officer grant

Timing, transparency questioned
Hogan cabinet

Fifth Montgomery County resident has coronavirus disease

Woman in her 60s contracted virus while on Egyptian cruise, governor says; is in good condition
Chamber logo resized

Public safety awards postponed due to coronavirus

Montgomery County Chamber event typically draws more than 1,200 people

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Managing Editor |

Bethesda Magazine

Intern, Public Affairs |

National Restaurant Association

Substitute Teacher |

Oneness-Family School

Director, Public Policy Communications |

TikTok

Director of International Admissions |

Our Lady of Good Counsel High School

2020 Summer Internship – Communications & Engagement |

Weber Shandwick

Social Media Internship |

The Brand Guild

Lead Stage Technician |

Strathmore

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested