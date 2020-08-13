Man accused of robbing three banks, pharmacy in Montgomery County
Police said he was armed during at least one robbery
Montgomery County police say a man robbed three banks and a pharmacy in the county, and he was armed during at least one robbery.
Police wrote in a press release on Thursday that Bobby Gene Shelly, 44, whose exact address was not known, robbed:
- CVS Pharmacy at 7809 Wisconsin Ave. in Bethesda at 1:23 a.m. on July 27
- Capital One Bank at 1181 University Boulevard East in Takoma Park at 1:41 p.m. on July 27
- M & T Bank at 5614 Wisconsin Ave. in Bethesda around 9:57 a.m. on Aug. 3
- Capital One Bank at 11241 Georgia Ave. in Wheaton on Aug. 6
Police said that during the robbery at the CVS in Bethesda, Shelly pointed a knife at an employee and said he had a gun. Shelly took cash from the register and fled, police said.
Detectives later got surveillance video and photos of the robbery, the press release said.
County police wrote that Takoma Park police investigated the Capital One Bank robbery that occurred later that day. Detectives from the two police departments compared photos and determined that the same person robbed both businesses, county police wrote.
Takoma Park police also determined, based on surveillance footage, that Shelly entered a stolen vehicle on July 26. Takoma Park police said the vehicle was reported stolen in Virginia, and by July 29, it was found unoccupied in Washington, D.C.
County police searched the vehicle and found a bottle of prescription medicine with Shelly’s name on it, along with a knife, which they used to identify Shelly as the suspect, according to the press release.
Investigators determined that Shelly was ordered to complete a rehabilitation program in northern Virginia, but left the facility on July 26 or 27.
County police wrote that while investigating the Aug. 3 and Aug. 6 bank robberies, they determined that Shelly was responsible.
Metro Transit police arrested Shelly at the Van Ness station in D.C. on Aug. 9, county police said. He will be extradited to Montgomery County.
Court records were not available Thursday afternoon.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com