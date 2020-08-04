 Man accused of robbing PNC Bank in Potomac
He is in custody, but no other details from police

By Dan Schere
Montgomery County police say a man accused of robbing a Potomac bank Tuesday morning has been arrested.

The PNC Bank at 10150 River Road was robbed just after 10 a.m. Tuesday, police wrote on Twitter.

Police wrote that a man that they think robbed the bank is in custody, but there was no information available about the man’s identity, what charges were filed or the circumstances of the robbery.

No one was injured.

Sgt. Rebecca Innocenti said at noon on Tuesday that she had no additional information about what happened. She said she would likely know more later in the day.

The bank is in a shopping center near the intersection of Falls and River roads.

 

This story will be updated.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

