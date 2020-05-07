 Man accused of murder in Rockville was known by another name to people in apartment
Attack happened on Saturday in the 700 block of Lenmore Avenue

By Dan Schere
| Published:

Jaime Havier Lee

Photo from Montgomery County police

A man charged with stabbing a man to death on Saturday in Rockville was known by a different name to people in the apartment where the attack happened, court documents state.

That was one of the only new details from charging documents in which Jaime Havier Lee, 40, is accused of fatally stabbing Cornelius Lyon, 36, on Saturday.

Montgomery County police said this week that Lee —who is charged with first-degree murder — stabbed Lyon inside an apartment on the 700 block of Lenmore Avenue. Police said Lyon was later found dead in the 100 block of Frederick Avenue, with cut and stab wounds.

According to court documents, people in the apartment knew Lee as “Kane” and let him in around 12:50 p.m. on Saturday. After an argument escalated, Lee stabbed Lyon in the apartment, and Lee then fled the scene, documents state.

Lyon then left the apartment and died of his injuries “a short distance away,” court documents state. Police said there was a trail of blood from the apartment to where they found Lyon. Police did not say whether Lyon got from the apartment to Frederick Avenue under his own power.

Police said earlier this week that they talked to witnesses at the scene, who gave them a description of Lee. According to court documents, they later found Lee at the Intersection of Veirs Mill Road and First Avenue — about one and a half miles away.

Police did not give any additional details in court documents. Det. Peter Marable of the Montgomery County police’s Major Crimes Division, did not return phone calls seeking comment on Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning.

Lee is due in Montgomery County District Court on June 26.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

