Man accused of killing man in Silver Spring arrested in Virginia

A man accused of killing a man in Silver Spring last month was arrested in Virginia on Wednesday night, Montgomery County police said.

Tremayne Middleton Dorsey, 43, is accused of killing 39-year-old James Richard Beverly on Nov. 30, police said in a press release.

Police have said Dorsey forced his way into a home in the 12300 block of Treetop Drive, near Columbia Pike (U.S. 29) in the Fairland area, before he fatally shot Beverly.

On Wednesday, Dorsey was arrested in Colonial Heights, Va., near Petersburg, south of Richmond, by police there and U.S. Marshals, Montgomery County police said in a press release Thursday.

Dorsey has been charged with first-degree murder and will be extradited to Montgomery County.

