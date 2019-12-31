 Man accused of helping with Bethesda jewelry store robbery
  • .2019
  • .Man accused of helping with Bethesda jewelry store robbery

Man accused of helping with Bethesda jewelry store robbery

Police say two accomplices have not been found

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Graham resized

Photo via Montgomery County police

Montgomery County police said Tuesday that they have charged a man with a Dec. 13 armed robbery of a Bethesda jewelry store. Three men, including one with a gun, stole more than $60,000 in jewelry.

Police said Derrick Lamont Graham, 42, was one of three men who entered The Jewelry Exchange at 7747 Old Georgetown Road around 5:46 p.m. on Dec. 13 and took more than 100 pieces of jewelry.

One man displayed a handgun, police said.

Police released surveillance video of the intruders on Dec. 17 and issued a warrant for Graham’s arrest the next day, charging him with armed robbery.

Police said Graham was arrested Monday in Arlington, Va., on unrelated charges and is in custody there. He will be extradited to Montgomery County, police said.

Police announced Graham’s arrest in a press release Tuesday. There was no Montgomery County court record for Graham Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they are working to find the other two robbers from the Dec. 13 break-in and are asking anyone with information to call them at 240-773-5100.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Kareem Hart resized

Police say man impersonating officer coerced driver to pay him in return for not getting ticket

Defendant wore security guard uniform, stopped vehicle at shopping center in White Oak
Pulitzer resized

Lilly Pulitzer closes in Bethesda Row

Store’s last day of business was Friday
Ambulance

End-of-year baby makes debut along I-270

Girl born on side of highway, arriving faster than expected

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Graduate Program Coordinator |

University of Maryland

Part Time Activities Assistant |

Ingleside at King Farm

Assistant Facility Manager |

Maryland National Capital Park

Communications Associate |

Pew Research Center

Pin Chaser |

Lucky Strike

Junior Associate |

Clyde Group

Moonshot Studio Resident Artists, Part-Time |

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

Project Coordinator |

OmnicomHealthGroup

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested