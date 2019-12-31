Man accused of helping with Bethesda jewelry store robbery
Police say two accomplices have not been found
Photo via Montgomery County police
Montgomery County police said Tuesday that they have charged a man with a Dec. 13 armed robbery of a Bethesda jewelry store. Three men, including one with a gun, stole more than $60,000 in jewelry.
Police said Derrick Lamont Graham, 42, was one of three men who entered The Jewelry Exchange at 7747 Old Georgetown Road around 5:46 p.m. on Dec. 13 and took more than 100 pieces of jewelry.
One man displayed a handgun, police said.
Police released surveillance video of the intruders on Dec. 17 and issued a warrant for Graham’s arrest the next day, charging him with armed robbery.
Police said Graham was arrested Monday in Arlington, Va., on unrelated charges and is in custody there. He will be extradited to Montgomery County, police said.
Police announced Graham’s arrest in a press release Tuesday. There was no Montgomery County court record for Graham Tuesday afternoon.
Police said they are working to find the other two robbers from the Dec. 13 break-in and are asking anyone with information to call them at 240-773-5100.
Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com