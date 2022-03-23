Man accused of fatal stabbing told police that victim pointed gun at him

A man charged with fatally stabbing a man in Gaithersburg on Monday night told Montgomery County police that before they got into a fight, the victim pointed a gun at him.

Demarco Rayford, 25, of Gaithersburg, is accused of stabbing 21-year-old Deonte Foreman to death Monday night outside Foreman’s home on Reprise Drive.

According to charging documents, Rayford was with his girlfriend Monday night and she previously was in a relationship with Foreman. She had gone into Foreman’s home to get her daughter and other belongings, she told police.

Rayford told detectives that he was in his girlfriend’s car, waiting for her to come out of the home, when Foreman tapped on the passenger window and pointed a gun at him, according to charging documents. Rayford told police that when he opened the car door, Foreman “made a comment about shooting him.”

Foreman then walked back and forth between the home and the car several times, Rayford told police. Police said Rayford never called for help.

Rayford told police he “blacked out” and couldn’t remember what happened after that, charging documents state.

The girlfriend told detectives that when she came out of the home Monday night, she saw Foreman sitting on the curb. Foreman helped her put something in her car, she told police.

The girlfriend went back into the home to get her daughter, and when she came back, she saw that the car door was open and Rayford and Foreman were facing each other, charging documents state. She said the two fought, and as she tried to get her daughter back into the home, she yelled for them to stop, documents state.

After Foreman fell to the ground, the girlfriend told police she saw blood and a gun on the ground, and she hadn’t previously seen Foreman with the gun, according to documents.

Multiple 911 callers described the incident as a domestic altercation in the parking lot. None of the callers saw the stabbing, but some “heard conversations about a gun,” charging documents state.

During a bond review hearing on Wednesday, a prosecutor said Foreman was stabbed in the chest, neck, abdomen and thumb. She said Rayford was armed with an eight-inch blade knife. Investigators also recovered an “AK-type rifle” from the scene, she said.

On Wednesday, a Montgomery County District Court Judge ordered that Rayford be held without bond. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 15.

During the hearing, Rayford asked if he could speak, but the judge and his attorney advised him not to.

