This story was updated at 2:20 p.m. Jan. 18, 2022, to add information from a bond review hearing.

Montgomery County police say a Silver Spring couple reportedly was having financial problems for a few years, according to the husband accused of intentionally driving into his wife last week outside a bank, killing her.

Himanshu Maganlal Tanna, 59, is accused of running over his wife, 59-year-old Alka Himanshu Tanna, as she was leaving the Capital One bank at 13301 New Hampshire Ave. around noon on Friday. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

After police arrested Himanshu Maganlal Tanna, he told detectives that he and his wife had been married for 40 years and co-owned a liquor store, according to charging documents.

Tanna told police that the couple had been having financial problems for three years, and that they disagreed about whether to renew the lease for the store. He was hesitant to renew the lease, while she wanted to renew it, according to documents.

Tanna also told detectives that the couple kept $200,000 in cash in their home, and that recently some of it had gone missing, according to documents. He told police his wife spent some of the money, but she didn’t give him an explanation, documents state.

Tanna told detectives that he struck his wife twice after she exited the bank, and that she was on the ground the second time. The two had gone to the bank to make a deposit, documents state.

Police have said Tanna then hit a lamp post, which disabled his vehicle.

During a bond review hearing Tuesday afternoon, a District Court judge ordered Tanna to see a doctor for a “court diagnostic” screening, before having his bond reviewed again in a week.

