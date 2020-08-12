 Man accused of bringing loaded handgun into Silver Spring restaurant
Police say customer returned after dispute over bill

By Dan Schere
Montgomery County police have arrested a man they say brought a loaded handgun into a restaurant in downtown Silver Spring on Saturday.

Police said Daniel Wmariam, 51, of Rockville, brought a gun to Langano Ethiopian Restaurant at 8305 Georgia Ave. on Saturday.

Wmariam was threatening restaurant employees around 10:35 p.m. on Saturday, police wrote in a press release on Tuesday. A restaurant employee told officers that Wmariam had been there earlier, but left after a dispute about the bill, and told workers he would come back with a gun.

Police said Wmariam came back later with a handgun and officers took him outside. They said he appeared to be “extremely intoxicated.”

One restaurant worker told police Wmariam left the gun inside the restaurant and police later found it inside near where he was sitting.

Police said they arrested Wmariam and charged him with possession of a loaded handgun, reckless endangerment and endangering the safety of persons while intoxicated. He was released from custody after posting $10,000 bond, police said.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

