Man, 45, killed in single-vehicle collision near Damascus, county police say

File photo

Montgomery County police are investigating the death of a 45-year-old Virginia man who was killed Saturday when the car he was riding in left the road and crashed into a tree near Damascus, according to police.

The driver of the black 2007 Toyota Camry involved in the collision sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital, police said in a press release.

According to police, 5th District officers and Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service crews responded around 8:15 a.m. to the 28540 block of Ridge Road for the report of a single-vehicle collision.

According to detectives conducting the investigation, the driver of the Camry was traveling southbound on Ridge Road when he crossed the northbound lanes, left the roadway and struck a tree. The reason the driver crossed lanes is still unknown, police said.

The passenger, who lived in Winchester, suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the name of the passenger will be released once his family has been notified.