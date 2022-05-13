Man, 21, and 16-year-old boy fatally shot each other in Germantown incident

Montgomery County police say a 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy shot each other to death during an argument Wednesday in Germantown near Holy Cross Germantown Hospital. However details surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

Jeffrey Baffour Akowuah, 21, of Germantown and Cesar Segovia, 16, of Gaithersburg met in the area of 19600 Crystal Rock Drive around 4:10 p.m., and got into an argument “for reasons unknown,” police said in a press release on Friday. During the encounter, the two shot each other, police said.

Officers responded to the 19800 block of Observation Drive around 4:20 p.m Wednesday and found Segovia with a gunshot wound at Holy Cross Germantown Hospital. He was pronounced dead at Holy Cross.

Officers also responded to the 19700 block of Crystal Rock Drive around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday and found Akowuah with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead after Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service crews tried to save his life.

Police said details of the events leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

