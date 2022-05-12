Man, 21, and 16-year-old boy dead after reported shooting in Germantown

A 21-year-old man and 16-year-old boy are dead after a reported shooting in Germantown Wednesday afternoon, Montgomery County police said.

Officers were called to the 19600 block of Crystal Rock Drive in Germantown around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a reported shooting, police said in a press release.

Police said the two males are dead, but did not identify them or provide additional information about the circumstances leading up to their deaths.

Police said Wednesday that they are investigating the case as a homicide and that the investigation has “many moving parts.” Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com