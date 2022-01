A 19-year-old man was shot and seriously injured in downtown Silver Spring on Thursday evening, according to Montgomery County police.

The man was taken to an area hospital and was listed in critical condition as of Friday morning, according to police spokeswoman Shiera Goff.

Goff did not provide additional information, but said she was planning on putting out a press release later in the day.

