Man, 18, charged with raping 16-year-old girl in Rockville 

An 18-year-old man has been charged with raping a 16-year-old girl in Rockville over the weekend, Montgomery County police said.

Caden Isaiah Riley, of Rockville, is charged with raping the girl Saturday night, police said in a press release Sunday.

Officers were called to a home in Rockville around 8:30 p.m. Saturday for a reported rape, police said. The victim told detectives a man who was riding a bicycle on a pedestrian bridge near Lakewood Elementary School assaulted her, according to the release. Officers searched the area and found the suspect, who they identified as Riley, per the release.

Officials executed a search warrant on Riley’s home and took him into custody, police said. He has been charged with three counts of first-degree rape and one count of first-degree assault.

Riley is scheduled to appear Monday for a bond review hearing in Montgomery County District Court, according to court records. Attorney information was not available as of Sunday evening.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com