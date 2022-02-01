Male taken into custody after firing at officers during chase in Olney, police say

A male fired at police officers who were chasing him in Olney on Tuesday during an investigation into a person suspected of thefts, authorities said.

Maryland-National Capital Park Police said they took the male into custody.

Police got a call Tuesday morning from the Olney Indoor Swim Center that a “suspicious person” was inside the building, fitting the description of someone recently involved in multiple thefts, Park police spokeswoman Lt. Tracy Lieberman told Bethesda Beat on Tuesday.

“Officers arrived on the scene to check the person out. However, he was leaving the property when they got there,” she said.

The male drove away, and police did not chase him, Lieberman said. He drove up Georgia Avenue and struck another vehicle near the intersection of Georgia Avenue and King William Drive, about a mile away, she said.

The male then got out of his vehicle and ran, Lieberman said.

“The officers chased him on foot. The suspect turned and fired one round at our officers. Luckily, he didn’t hit them. He then continued fleeing, and they were able to apprehend him a short time later hiding behind a house,” she said.

Lieberman said police would provide more details later in the day as they figured out what happened.

