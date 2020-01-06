Male shot in downtown Silver Spring Sunday night
Police say attack does not appear to be random
A male was injured after being shot in downtown Silver Spring Sunday night, Montgomery County police said.
Police wrote on Twitter Sunday that they received a call around 5:51 p.m. that the victim had been shot in the 900 block of Ellsworth Drive. He was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, they said.
Police wrote that the shooting did not appear to be random. Asked in an interview why the shooting didn’t appear to be random, Sgt. Rebecca Innocenti, a police spokeswoman, did not have an additional explanation.
The area where the shooting occurred is in a busy commercial area of downtown Silver Spring.
Innocenti said Sunday night that the victim was shot and detectives were investigating at the scene.
“Detectives are talking to possible witnesses and asking witnesses for anyone who may have information,” she said.
Innocenti said the shooting occurred outside. She was not sure of the victim’s age.
This story will be updated.
Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com