 Male shot in downtown Silver Spring Sunday night
  • .2020
  • .Male shot in downtown Silver Spring Sunday night

Male shot in downtown Silver Spring Sunday night

Police say attack does not appear to be random

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Police Symbol

A male was injured after being shot in downtown Silver Spring Sunday night, Montgomery County police said.

Police wrote on Twitter Sunday that they received a call around 5:51 p.m. that the victim had been shot in the 900 block of Ellsworth Drive. He was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, they said.

Police wrote that the shooting did not appear to be random. Asked in an interview why the shooting didn’t appear to be random, Sgt. Rebecca Innocenti, a police spokeswoman, did not have an additional explanation.

The area where the shooting occurred is in a busy commercial area of downtown Silver Spring.

Innocenti said Sunday night that the victim was shot and detectives were investigating at the scene.

“Detectives are talking to possible witnesses and asking witnesses for anyone who may have information,” she said.

Innocenti said the shooting occurred outside. She was not sure of the victim’s age.

This story will be updated.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Untitled design (2)

School board unanimously supports renewing MCPS superintendent’s contract

Members laud Smith’s leadership expanding pre-K, commitment to success of ‘all students’
Untitled design (19)

Residents appeal MCPS boundary changes, challenge legality of diversity focus

MCPS spokeswoman says process ‘consistent with policies and law’
Interstate 270

Updated: Hogan says agreement with Franchot means 270/495 toll lane plan can advance

Elrich glad that American Legion Bridge will be prioritized

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested