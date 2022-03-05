Male injured after apparent shooting in Wheaton, police say

A male was injured Friday evening in what Montgomery County police described as an apparent shooting.

Officers were called to the area of Georgia Avenue and Reedie Drive around 6:48 p.m. Friday for a reported shooting, police said in a press release.

Officers got to the scene and found the victim “with an apparent gunshot wound,” police said.

The male was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition Friday evening, according to the press release. No arrests had been made as of Friday evening.

Police said they would provide more information when it becomes available.

The area where the victim was found is near the Wheaton Metro station.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com