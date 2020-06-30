Male in custody after authorities suspect arson in White Oak-area townhouse fire
Fire & Rescue spokesman says male is part of family living in townhouse
Photo from Pete Piringer via Twitter
Authorities had a male in custody and were questioning him on Tuesday in connection with a suspected arson at a townhouse in the White Oak area of Silver Spring, a fire official said.
Pete Piringer, a Fire & Rescue spokesman, said in a video posted to Twitter that a fire at a townhouse started around 1:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of Featherwood Street near Old Columbia Pike.
More than 100 firefighters, including some from Prince George’s County, responded, Piringer said. While firefighters were en route, they “had indication” that the fire was intentionally set, he said.
One woman who was trapped in the rear of the townhouse was rescued, Piringer said. There were no serious injuries.
Piringer said in the video that the person suspected of starting the fire left before firefighters arrived, but he was found “not far” from the scene by a county police officer.
“He is in custody and being questioned by Montgomery County fire investigators,” Piringer said in the video.
Piringer said in an interview on Tuesday that the male thought to have set the fire is part of a family living in the townhouse. He did not have additional information.
Capt. Tom Jordan, a police spokesman, referred all questions to Piringer.
Piringer said three families were displaced from the townhome.
Piringer said in the video that it took about 15 to 20 minutes to put out most of the fire.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com