Male found dead outside in Germantown

Montgomery County police are investigating the death of a male whose body was found Monday in Germantown.

Officers were called to the 18900 block of Grotto Lane around 3 p.m. Monday for the report of a death outside, police said in a press release.

Officers found the body of a male who appeared to be in his late teens, police said.

Police did not identify the person Monday night or provide additional information, saying the investigation is ongoing.

The area where the body was found is off of Great Seneca Highway near Gunner’s Lake Local Park.

