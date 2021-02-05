Male found dead in Gaithersburg

Montgomery County police say a male was found dead Thursday afternoon behind a building in Gaithersburg.

Police posted on Twitter Thursday that they got a call at 3:19 p.m. that someone was on the ground behind a building in the 15700 block of Shady Grove Road. When police got to the scene, they found a male dead with trauma to his upper body.

Sgt. Rebecca Innocenti, a police spokeswoman, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat Thursday evening that the male’s death is considered suspicious because of the trauma to his body.

Innocenti wrote that an autopsy will determine the cause of the male’s death, and police will release more information about him after his family is notified.

The area where the body was found is near the interchange between Shady Grove Road and Interstate 270.

