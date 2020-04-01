 Male, female stole bikes from Bethesda apartment parking garage
Theft captured on surveillance video

By Dan Schere
| Published:

Photos from Montgomery County police

A male and a female were seen on surveillance video stealing two bikes from an apartment parking garage in Bethesda on Friday, Montgomery County police said.

Police said a man told them on Saturday that his mountain bike had been stolen from a secure area of the parking garage in an apartment complex on St. Elmo Avenue.

Police wrote in a press release on Wednesday that the thieves took the man’s bike and another bike around 11:16 a.m. on Friday after reviewing surveillance video from the garage cameras.

Police said they haven’t found the owner of the second bike.

Officer Rick Goodale, a police spokesman, said he couldn’t confirm whether the thieves were adults.

Police released video on Wednesday that shows the male and female entering what appears to be a bike storage area and taking the bikes. Police are asking anyone with information about the thefts to call them at 240-773-6700.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

