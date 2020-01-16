Male fatally stabbed in Takoma Park
Victim found on University Boulevard
A male was fatally stabbed in Takoma Park Wednesday night, police said.
Takoma Park police wrote in a press release that around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, a male was found with a stab wound in a parking lot near the 1300 block of University Boulevard. He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries, police said.
Police said they are investigating the victim’s death as a homicide. They did not release his identity or share any other details Wednesday night.
Police could not be reached for comment Wednesday night.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 301-270-1100.
This story will be updated.
