Male dies after being shot in Takoma Park

A male died after he was shot in Takoma Park Friday night, according to Takoma Park police.

He was shot around 5:45 p.m. Friday in the 7600 block of Maple Avenue, police said in a press release Friday evening. He was taken to a hospital and died of his injuries.

Police did not identify the victim or provide additional information Friday. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

The area where the shooting happened is close to the Park Ritchie Apartments.

