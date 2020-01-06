Male arrested following Bethesda break-in attempt, Beltway police chase
Authorities searching for two other people
Montgomery County police say a male arrested Monday tried to burglarize a Bethesda home, then fled in a vehicle with two others to an area near the Prince George’s County border with police chasing them.
Officer Rick Goodale, a police spokesman, said in an interview Monday afternoon that they received a call at 2:16 p.m. for a reported home burglary in the 7000 block of Bradley Boulevard in Bethesda. Goodale said the intruders tried to break in to the home, but the homeowner was there and called police.
The three fled in a vehicle east on the Beltway with police in pursuit, before exiting at New Hampshire Avenue, Goodale said. He said the car then crashed near the Montgomery-Prince George’s County border, and the three ran off. The one male was arrested.
Police did not have information Monday afternoon about the identity of the person who was arrested, including his age and hometown and the charges he faces.
“At this point we know of one burglary, but it may uncover other crimes,” Goodale said.
Police were continuing to search for the other two who were in the car Monday afternoon, Goodale said. He didn’t know their age or gender.
Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the pursuit, Goodale said, including U.S. Park Police and Prince George’s County police.
Goodale added that police are investigating whether the three people who fled were in a stolen vehicle.
This story will be updated.
Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com