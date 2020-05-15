Magruder High teacher accused of pointing gun at his wife
Man facing felony charges
A Magruder High School teacher has been charged with pointing a gun at his wife during a dispute.
Christopher McGuthrie, 45, of Burtonsville, was arrested on May 8. Police said he pointed a gun at his wife multiple times.
McGuthrie was charged with first-degree assault, felony use of a firearm and reckless endangerment. He is scheduled to appear in Montgomery County District Court on June 26. Attorney information was not listed Thursday.
McGuthrie teaches alternative education at Magruder, according to the school’s website. He had been working from home due to schools being closed during the coronavirus pandemic, police wrote.
In a letter to the school community on Monday, Principal Leroy Evans wrote that McGuthrie had been arrested over the weekend, but gave few details. Evans wrote that the arrest was “related to a personal matter” and wasn’t school-related.
“All of our employees are expected to uphold a standard of personal and professional practice. We do not have further information at this time, but wanted to make sure you were aware of this incident, should there be media coverage,” Evans wrote.
Staff writer Caitlynn Peetz contributed to this story.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com