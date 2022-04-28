Lyft driver carjacked at gunpoint in Silver Spring, police say

A Lyft driver was carjacked at gunpoint by three people Wednesday night in downtown Silver Spring, Montgomery County police said.

Officers were called to the 8000 block of 13th Street for the report of a carjacking just after 10 p.m., police spokeswoman Lauren Ivey wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat on Thursday.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Lyft driver picked up three people in the area. One of the passengers then took out a handgun and demanded the driver get out of the vehicle, according to Ivey. The three people fled in the vehicle.

No one is currently in custody, Ivey wrote.

The area is near the Maryland-D.C. border, close to the Travelodge by Wyndham hotel.

