Large fire breaks out at Camp Airy in Frederick County

Logo from Frederick County Fire Twitter page

A massive fire erupted Wednesday morning at Camp Airy, a Jewish sleepaway summer camp in Frederick County.

All campers and staff are safe, the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services shared on Instagram.

The fire broke out in the dining hall around 7:30 a.m., Camp Airy shared on Instagram. There were no campers in the building at the time of the fire, the Frederick County fire and rescue officials reported on Instagram.

Photos show the dining hall engulfed in flames as firefighters worked to put it out.

About 100 firefighters were sent to the boys camp in Thurmont for the two-alarm fire, the division of fire and rescue services said on Facebook.

A spokesperson for the Frederick County fire and rescue services wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Police and firefighters will remain on the scene.

