Kensington house fire kills 66-year-old man

Photo from Pete Piringer via Twitter

A 66-year-old man died in a house fire in Kensington on Sunday morning, a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue official said.

The fire occurred in a rental home in the 4300 block of Warner Street around 9 a.m. Sunday, Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said in a video posted to Twitter.

After a neighbor called to report the fire, approximately 50 firefighters went to the scene and found the man inside unconscious, and with “significant burns,” Piringer said. He died of his injuries at the scene.

Piringer said the fire started in a living room of the house, although the exact cause is under investigation. The house did not have smoke alarms, he said.

Sunday’s fatal fire is the fifth to occur in Montgomery County this year, Piringer said.

The neighborhood where the fire occurred is just off of Knowles Avenue.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com