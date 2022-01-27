Inmate charged with trying to escape custody, assaulting two deputies

A Montgomery County Correctional Facility inmate accused of three bank robberies has been charged with trying to escape custody and assaulting two sheriff’s deputies, according to authorities.

Steven Ray Beitzel, 31, of Germantown, was charged by Montgomery County police this month with robbing banks in Poolesville, Darnestown and Germantown during a four week period dating to Dec. 14.

On Tuesday, Beitzel was taken to Holy Cross Hospital for medical care, but refused treatment and was discharged, police said in a press release on Thursday.

When he was leaving the hospital, Beitzel asked to use the restroom and pretended to be sick, police said. A sheriff’s deputy who was with him then called for his partner.

When the deputies released the restraints on Beitzel, he assaulted them, police said. They then called for backup. Police said that during the struggle, Beitzel tried to take one deputy’s firearm.

He was eventually taken into custody and transported back to the jail.

The deputies involved in the altercation were treated for their injuries and released from the hospital, according to police.

Beitzel has been charged with first- and second-degree assault, disarming a law enforcement officer and first-degree escape, police said on Thursday.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com