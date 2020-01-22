 Idaho man arrested after police say he kidnapped son, was seen in Montgomery County
Will be extradited from Arizona to Maryland on abduction charge

By Dan Schere
An Idaho man was arrested last week in Arizona and charged with kidnapping his son, Montgomery Police said. Before his arrest, the man was seen in Montgomery County, where he has family, police said.

Police said in a press release that they learned on Sept. 14 that Chase Zarek Rogers, 25, of Pocatello, Idaho, left his home with his 5-month-old son Lucious and did not return.

Idaho authorities said at the time that Rogers and his son were in Montgomery County, where he has family. Police asked for the public’s help in finding Rogers and his son.

Montgomery County police said they applied for an arrest warrant on Oct. 18 charging him with custodial child abduction under Maryland state law. The law states that a person may not “forcibly abduct, take, or carry away” a child younger than 16 from the “custody and control of the child’s parent or legal guardian.”

Federal authorities arrested Rogers on Jan. 17 in Tucson, Ariz., on the warrant, police said, He will be extradited to Montgomery County. Lucious was found safe.

Police said Rogers will be extradited to Montgomery County.

Police could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

 

