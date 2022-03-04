How to help residents after explosion, fire at apartment complex

An explosion and fire at Friendly Garden Apartments at 2423 Lyttonsville Road on Thursday injured about a dozen people. Photo by Dan Schere

Montgomery Housing Partnership, which provides housing in Montgomery County and beyond, has organized a collection effort to helps residents affected by Thursday’s explosion and fire at an apartment complex in the Silver Spring area.

Authorities have said that about a dozen people were injured in the explosion and fire at Friendly Garden Apartments on Lyttonsville Road. Ten people were taken to area hospitals, including three with serious injuries, according to Fire Chief Scott Goldstein.

Montgomery Housing Partnership has a web page set up for people to make donations for transportation, clothing and supplies. It says all of the money collected will go to affected families.

“While Friendly Garden Apartments is not one of MHP’s properties, we maintain close ties with the community through the many affordable housing properties we have developed in Montgomery County, our preschool and after-school homework clubs, and our neighborhood development work,” the web page says.

Goldstein said said about 100 people were displaced, including 35 in the building where the explosion happened.

The White Oak Community Recreation Center will be an emergency shelter until further notice for people who were displaced, according to Mary Anderson, a spokeswoman for the county’s Department of Health and Human Services.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said he spoke with the Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County, which owns the nearby Paddington Square Apartments, about the possibility of using it to house displaced residents.

“They’re looking through their inventory of vacant units to help put people into permanent housing as soon as possible,” Elrich said.

Staff writers Dan Schere and Caitlynn Peetz contributed to this story.