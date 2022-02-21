House that burned in Dickerson area was rebuilt after 2012 fire, official said

The house off Beallsville Road that burned on Saturday Photo from Pete Piringer

A fire in the Dickerson area on Saturday destroyed a house that was rebuilt after a 2012 fire, an official said.

The home, in the 21100 block of Beallsville Road, had an estimated $2.5 million in damage, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer.

In a video Piringer posted on Twitter, he said it appeared that Saturday’s fire was related to a fireplace used earlier in the day.

There were strong winds during the day, Piringer said, and there might have been a downdraft, in which smoke is forced back down the chimney.

Piringer wrote in a Twitter post that embers might have been blown back into the room, igniting combustible items.

Two people were displaced. No one was injured.

Piringer wrote that the 8,300-foot single-family house was rebuilt, with sprinklers, around 2013 and 2014 after an earlier fire. It was rebuilt with sprinklers and an in-ground cistern, according to Piringer.

After nearby residents reported seeing smoke coming from the house, firefighters arrived at about 4 p.m. and found heavy fire, according to Piringer. A chimney fell onto the roof.

The house is in a remote area about a mile off Beallsville Road, Piringer wrote. Without a hydrant nearby, a tanker truck supplied water. A cistern, or water reservoir, was found near Monocacy Elementary School on Barnesville Road.

Beallsville Road was closed between Sellman Road and Big Woods Road while crews attacked the fire.

At one point, with a wind of more than 20 mph, the temperature was in the high 20s, but felt like it was in the teens, according to Piringer.

Montgomery County firefighters had help from crews from Frederick County, Md., and Loudoun County, Va. More than 85 firefighters responded, Piringer wrote.