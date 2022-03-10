Horse dies in Potomac barn fire

A horse died on Thursday morning in a barn fire in Potomac. via Pete Piringer

A horse died on Thursday morning in a barn fire in Potomac, according to a fire official.

Fire crews responded to the blaze around 4:45 a.m., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman spokesman Pete Piringer.

The barn in 12200 block of Stoney Creek Road was “fully engulfed upon arrival,” Piringer wrote on Twitter.

Two horses in the barn initially got out, but one went back in the barn and died, he said in a video he posted on Twitter.

A neighbor saw a glow in the sky, indicating a possible fire, from about a quarter-mile away and called 911, Piringer said in the video.

The barn “burned to the ground.” Piringer said the cause of the fire is under investigation. The estimated cost of damage is about $100,000, he said.

Stoney Creek Road runs between River Road and Travilah Road.