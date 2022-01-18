Hit-and-run crash kills man walking on shoulder of Beltway

A man who was walking on the shoulder of the Beltway in Silver Spring was fatally struck Monday night by what Maryland State police say was a hit-and-run driver.

Police said in a press release that they got a call for a body on the shoulder of the Beltway near the U.S. 29 interchange around 9:10 p.m. Monday.

Troopers identified the man as Danny Junior Beckford, 32, of Washington, D.C.

Police said Beckford was “walking near the scene” when he was hit. They did not have additional details on the circumstances leading up to the crash or what type of vehicle hit him.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Rockville barrack at 301-392-1231.

The crash on the Beltway was the third fatal crash of the evening on Monday. Two pedestrians were killed in Silver Spring and Wheaton.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com