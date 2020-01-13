 Helicopter used to rescue 10-year-old girl who fell on Sugarloaf Mountain
She was hoisted 85 feet into the aircraft

By Dan Schere
Maryland State police

A Maryland State Police helicopter on Sunday helped rescue a 10-year-old girl injured in a fall on Sugarloaf Mountain near Dickerson.

Police said they got a call around 2:25 p.m. Sunday that a 10-year-old child had been injured after “losing their footing” on the rocks near the peak of the mountain.

Police said a helicopter arrived at the scene. A state trooper was lowered about 85 feet to the embankment. It took about 10 minutes for the state trooper to hoist the child into the aircraft, police said.

Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue, said in an interview Monday that the fall happened in Frederick County, but Montgomery officials gave mutual aid to Frederick County’s Division of Fire and Rescue Services.

The girl was taken to Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C.

No other information about the rescue was available on Monday afternoon.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

