Heaters blamed for fires in Silver Spring, Gaithersburg

Two fires on Monday were caused by heaters in Silver Spring and Gaithersburg, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue official.
One fire displaced a family and multiple animals, including a snake, in the Forest Glen area of Silver Spring on Monday.
Pete Piringer, a Fire & Rescue spokesman, posted on Twitter that firefighters were called to the 2800 block of Woodstock Avenue around 6:40 a.m. on Monday due to a fire in the basement.
Update – Woodstock Av, fire out, 2 adults, 1 child, 2 (large) dogs, 1 cat (missing), 1 reptile (5’ boa constrictor) will be displaced, @MCFRS_EMIHS evaluated all occupants, no serious injury (refusals) MoCo Animal Control OS https://t.co/cHZqC0MQpp pic.twitter.com/Kxi6w3g4BQ
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) February 9, 2021
He wrote that one family, including two adults and one child, was displaced. Additionally, two dogs were rescued, he wrote. A cat and a boa constrictor snake were also displaced.
Piringer wrote that the fire started when dog bedding that might have been too close to a space heater caught fire in the basement. The fire caused about $155,000 worth of damage, he wrote.
The other fire happened around 7:45 p.m. on Monday in a townhouse on Royal Bonnett Terrace, which is near Odenhal Avenue, Piringer posted on Twitter. A family of two adults and one child was displaced due to a fire that started with a problem with a kerosene heater on the first floor, he wrote.
Update – 9415 Royal Bonnett Ter, off Odendhal Av; Cause, mishap w/ kerosene heater, misuse; Area of origin, 1st floor LR; Damage $100K; 1 family (2 adults,1 child) displaced; smoke alarms (outdated) did not function; residential sprinkler (8 sprinkler heads) held fuel fed fire https://t.co/nQKZy8uV6S pic.twitter.com/NSUXWjL7wu
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) February 9, 2021
One person suffered a burn injury in the Gaithersburg fire and another escaped safely Piringer wrote. Sprinklers contained the fire, which caused about $100,000 in damage, he wrote.
