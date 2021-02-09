2021 | Police & Fire

Heaters blamed for fires in Silver Spring, Gaithersburg

Fire in Silver Spring displaces family, dogs, cat, snake

By Dan Schere

Two fires were reportedly started by heaters on Monday, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue official, including this one in the Forest Glen area of Silver Spring.

Photo by Pete Piringer via Twitter

Two fires on Monday were caused by heaters in Silver Spring and Gaithersburg, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue official.

One fire displaced a family and multiple animals, including a snake, in the Forest Glen area of Silver Spring on Monday.

Pete Piringer, a Fire & Rescue spokesman, posted on Twitter that firefighters were called to the 2800 block of Woodstock Avenue around 6:40 a.m. on Monday due to a fire in the basement.

He wrote that one family, including two adults and one child, was displaced. Additionally, two dogs were rescued, he wrote. A cat and a boa constrictor snake were also displaced.

Piringer wrote that the fire started when dog bedding that might have been too close to a space heater caught fire in the basement. The fire caused about $155,000 worth of damage, he wrote.

The other fire happened around 7:45 p.m. on Monday in a townhouse on Royal Bonnett Terrace, which is near Odenhal Avenue, Piringer posted on Twitter. A family of two adults and one child was displaced due to a fire that started with a problem with a kerosene heater on the first floor, he wrote.

One person suffered a burn injury in the Gaithersburg fire and another escaped safely Piringer wrote. Sprinklers contained the fire, which caused about $100,000 in damage, he wrote.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

