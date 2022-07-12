Girl, 13, charged with threatening school shooting at Takoma Park Middle School

A 13-year-old girl has been charged with threatening a mass shooting at Takoma Park Middle School, Takoma Park police said Tuesday.

Police said in a press release that officers responded to the school on Piney Branch Road just after 10 a.m. July 6 due to a report of a phone call threatening a school shooting. The school, which was holding a summer school session, was put on lockdown until officers determined the building was safe.

The 13-year-old was charged with making threats of mass violence and is currently in her parents’ custody, according to police.

The girl is a student at the school, according to police spokeswoman Cathy Plevy. She has been charged as a juvenile.

